Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah?

Efforts to disarm the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement will never be realized, the Deputy Coordinator of the IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi said.

"The weapons of the Resistance are the weapons of the people of Lebanon to defend this land against the aggressions of the Zionist regime...Certainly, neither the people of Lebanon nor the Resistance force of Hezbollah will accept this plan, and this will never be achieved," Iraj Masjedi said.

He expressed confidence that the disarmament plan is a U.S.-Israeli scheme.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is ready to support Lebanon’s government in its efforts to disarm the Hezbollah movement.

In early August, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that his cabinet had approved a plan to disarm all armed militias, it is expected to be implemented by the end of 2025.