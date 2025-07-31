Vestnik Kavkaza

Syria claims progress in talks with Israel

The delegations of Syria and Israel have made progress during negotiations on a security agreement, President of Syria for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa said.

"We have made progress towards bilateral agreements. The agreement that is being discussed will be based on a return to the line of separation between Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights, established in 1974," Ahmed al-Sharaa said.

The Syrian leader also noted the importance of economic integration between the countries of the Middle East. According to al-Sharaa, he will not hesitate to make any decision or approve an agreement that meets the interests of Syria.

Earlier, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Asaad al-Sheibani held talks in Paris with Israeli Minister of Strategic Planning Ron Dermer. They discussed joint measures to reduce tensions and strengthen stability in Syria.

