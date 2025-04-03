Plane from Paris fails to reach Yerevan

Transavia's plane was unable to fly from Paris to Yerevan. Initial reports of the incident emerged on social media before being confirmed by official sources.

The plane took off from Paris-Orly airport, but returned to the airport two hours after takeoff.

Originally scheduled to land in Yerevan at 16:10, the aircraft instead circled multiple times over Paris before making an emergency landing at 11:37 local time.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia confirmed the information, specifying that the plane never left French airspace, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The department added that the reason for the plane's return was technical problems.