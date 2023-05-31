Vestnik Kavkaza

ATOR: Tours to Egypt in luxury hotels become 30% more popular
© Photo: Andrey Murin/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) reports rising demand for luxury accommodations in Egypt.

Bookings for premium hotel packages have grown by an average of 20-30%, with Coral Travel noting a 15-20% increase, FUN&SUN 18%, TEZ TOUR 22%, PEGAS Touristik 20-25%, and Russian Express 30%.

Despite currency fluctuations, vacation costs in Egypt remain similar to 2024 levels for Russian travelers. Egyptian resorts offer comparable level of service and infrastructure at lower prices than destinations like the UAE or Türkiye.

Winter season tours are currently available with discounts of up to 30%. A week-long premium hotel stay for two during the November holidays starts at 250,000 rubles. 

Premium options include Rixos, Baron, Steigenberger, Posh chains, and other luxury hotels in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

