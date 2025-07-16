Arsen Torosyan appointed head of Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

The President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan appointed Arsen Torosyan the chairman of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia.

Arsen Torosyan headed the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs after the president of Armenia had signed the relevant bill. Prior to that, Narek Mkrtchyan had been removed from the post.

Before his appointment, Arsen Torosyan headed the Ministry of Health until 2021. On August 20, he prepared documents on his resignation from parliamentary powers.

On August 21, Nikol Pashinyan announced plans to appoint Torosyan as the head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.