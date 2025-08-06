Siluanov announces expected GDP growth rates

Russia's economic growth this year will amount to 1.5%, head of the Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov said.

Head of the Russian financial department Anton Siluanov said that the projected growth of the country's economy this year will be no less than 1.5%. According to the minister, these are the expectations of the Ministry of Economic Development.

”This year, there is rather strict monetary policy, even so, the rate of economic growth will be no less than 1.5%, at least, according to the assessment of the Ministry of Economic Development,”

– Anton Siluanov said.

The Ministry of Economic Development is refining its forecasts for the growth of the Russian economy this year, and the department's analysts continue to adjust their estimates of potential growth.