Israeli assault troops land near Damascus

Israel’s assault force has landed near the al-Kiswah neighborhood in western Damascus, the media reported.

According to the Syria TV channel’s sources, no details about the attack are currently available but the Syrian military earlier detected covert listening devices and surveillance cameras in this area. Shortly after that, Israel delivered an airstrike on al-Kiswah, leaving several people killed and wounded.

Haaretz reported that the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus and deployed dozens of soldiers at a nearby military base.

Sham TV reported on Wednesday that Israeli warplanes attacked the Syrian army headquarters in al-Kiswah in western Damascus, firing at least six projectiles at ground targets.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared Thursday morning that Israeli forces “are operating on all battle fronts day and night for the security of Israel.” Earlier, Katz vowed that IDF troops would remain in Syria to defend the north.

The IDF has been deployed at nine posts inside southern Syria since December 2024, mostly within a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the border between the countries. Israeli forces have been operating in areas up to 15 km deep into Syria, aiming to capture weapons that Israel says could pose a threat to the country if they fall into the hands of hostile forces.