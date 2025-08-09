China calls on Israel to stop operations in Gaza

China has called for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza, as stated by Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN Geng Shuang during a UN Security Council meeting.

"The international community needs to exhaust every effort possible to prevent further deterioration",

Geng Shuang said.

He stressed that violence cannot ensure security, and force cannot ensure peace, Xinhua reports.

"We urge Israel to heed the urgent calls of the international community, immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, and immediately halt its dangerous moves that escalate tensions",

the Deputy Permanent Representative declared.