Pashinyan to spend almost a week in China

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will make a five-day trip to China, during which he will meet with PRC Chairman Xi Jinping and take part in SCO+ events, the government's press service reported.

The program of the trip includes a series of high-level talks. The main event will be Pashinyan's meeting with Xi Jinping. In addition, Pashinyan will hold talks with Chinese Vice Chairman Han Zheng. He also plans to meet with Vladimir Putin during the visit.

During the visit, Armenian Prime Minister will take part in the events of the SCO+ forum and meet with the leaders of other states attending the summit.

Bilateral talks on the development of cooperation in various fields are also planned. The working visit will last five days - from August 30 to September 3.

China is one of Armenia's key trading partners. According to data for 2024, the volume of bilateral trade exceeded $2.8 billion, which is a third more than the previous year. In the first half of 2025, China ranked second among Armenia's foreign economic partners, after Russia.