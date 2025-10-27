Pakistani Senate chairman visits Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Pakistani Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, a source in the country's parliament said.

He was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Chairman of the Parliament Musa Gasimli, head of the Parliamentary Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Pakistan Kamaladdin Gafarov, and other officials.

Delegates from nearly 20 national parliaments, alongside representatives from five international organizations, are anticipated to participate in the conference, scheduled for October 29.