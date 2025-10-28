Hamas denies involvement in shooting incident in Rafah

Hamas has denied its involvement in the shooting incident in Rafah and reiterated its commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"The Hamas Movement confirms that it has no connection to the opening-fire incident in Rafah and reaffirms its commitment to the ceasefire agreement," the statement reads.

The group accused the Israeli side of violating the ceasefire and slammed its strikes on Gaza as "a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, signed in Sharm El-Sheikh under the patronage of U.S. President Trump."

Earlier, Israel had delivered a series of airstrikes on several neighborhoods in Gaza City. Shortly before that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to deliver powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip. The PM made this decision during a meeting with law enforcement bodies after armed radicals from the Hamas movement violated the ceasefire by delivering strikes on the Israeli military in the Rafah area, in the southern Gaza Strip.