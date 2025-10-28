Israel notifies U.S. of its plans to attack Gaza

Israeli authorities notified the United States before launching strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the U.S. officials.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire would hold.

"That doesn't mean there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," Associated Press cited Vance as saying.

According to Axios, Israel provided the White House and the CIA with a 15-minute drone video that allegedly shows Hamas staging the discovery of a hostage's body.

However, a U.S. official told Axios that senior Trump administration representatives told Netanyahu's team they did not consider this a significant ceasefire violation and called for restraint.