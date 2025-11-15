2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Georgia loses to Spain

On the evening of November 15, a World Cup qualifying match between Georgia and Spain was held in Tbilisi, with the Spanish team winning 4-0.

Spain's goals were scored by striker Mikel Oyarzabal (11' Pen + 63') and midfielders Martin Zubimendi (22') and Ferran Torres (34').

The defeat in this match deprived Georgia of a chance to qualify for the World Cup.

Tournament Standings

After five rounds in Group E of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Spain leads with 15 points. Türkiye is in second place with 12 points. Georgia is third (3 points), and Bulgaria is fourth (0 points).

In the next round, Spain will host Türkiye, while Georgia will play against Bulgaria.