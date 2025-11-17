AZAL increases international flight routes frequencies

As part of its winter schedule, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has increased the number of flights on more than 20 international routes.

AZAL has strengthened its presence on key routes in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia:

Milan, Mumbai, Delhi, Chișinău, and Tashkent - 7 flights per week;

Almaty, Jeddah, and Astana - 5 flights per week;

Barcelona, London (Gatwick Airport), and Riyadh - 4 flights per week;

Bishkek, Dushanbe, Malé, and Beijing - 3 flights per week;

Samarkand and Urgench - 2 flights per week.

These adjustments reflect AZAL’s ongoing strategy to respond flexibly to market demand while strengthening Azerbaijan’s role as a key transport and tourism hub at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

The increase in flight frequencies also expands transfer opportunities through Heydar Aliyev International Airport, offering passengers more convenient connection options between Western and Eastern destinations.

A more flexible timetable aims to enhance travel convenience through optimized connections and adjusted departure and arrival times.