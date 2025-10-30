Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to extend ceasefire

According to a joint statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Afghanistan and Pakistan reached an agreement to extend the ceasefire during talks in Türkiye on October 30.

"Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye and Qatar held meetings in Istanbul from 25-30 October 2025 aimed at solidifying the ceasefire which was agreed by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on 18-19 October 2025 with the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar",

the statement reads.

Further implementation details will be finalized during a November 6 meeting of delegation heads in Istanbul.