Ancient fortress to be restored in Akhaltsikhe

The medieval Slesa Fortress will undergo restoration, according to a statement from Georgia's National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation.

Repair work at the fortress, situated in the village of Atskuri in the Akhaltsikhe District, will include strengthening, restoration, and conservation of the fortress walls and towers. Specialists will also rebuild the fence, bastion, and supporting structures.

The Slesa Fortress was built in the 9th-10th centuries and was designated a cultural heritage site of national significance in 2006.