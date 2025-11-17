Ankara issues over 20 arrest warrants for FETO members

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the Turkish capital Ankara announced arrest warrants were issued for 22 suspects accused of ties to FETO.

The suspects are allegedly part of a secret network of FETO within the Land Forces branch of the Turkish army.

A statement by the office said warrants stemmed from an investigation into FETO’s secret services branch, which infiltrated the military.

Suspects were communicating with each other and FETO’s infiltrators through public pay phones in a bid to avoid detection.

Among the wanted suspects are eight active-duty soldiers, six retired soldiers, four soldiers who were earlier expelled from the army on suspicion of links to the terrorist group, three public officials and a suspect who works in the private sector, prosecutors said.

Operations were launched in Ankara and eight other provinces to capture the suspects.