Armenia announces date for preparation of New Constitution

The deadline for preparing the text of Armenia's new Constitution was announced in Yerevan. Earlier, Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the changes for the development of democracy in the country.

Armenian Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan announced the deadline for preparing the text of the new Constitution. According to Galyan, the new text is planned for March of next year.

"I would like to reiterate the commitment made by the Ministry of Justice, which concerns the preparation of the text and the deadline for its development. Specifically, the commitment stipulates that the new text of the Constitution should be ready in March,”

– Srbuhi Galyan said.