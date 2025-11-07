Armenia completes first Armsat-1 satellite mission

Armenian scientists have begun developing technical requirements for the future Armsat-2 satellite, that will replace Armsat-1, which is currently in its deorbit phase.

Armenia has begun the active assembly phase of the future Armsat-2 satellite, which is being carried out in close collaboration with several leading international companies. The first Armenian space satellite, Armsat-1, has completed its mission and is currently being deorbited, the Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry informs.

The launch of Armsat-1 gave a powerful boost to the development of the country's space industry. During its 3.5 years in orbit, it transmitted numerous images of both scientific and applied significance.