Armenia elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for first time

Armenia has been elected a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the first time, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The vote took place yesterday during the 25th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

In the round of elections for vacant seats, Armenia achieved the best result, receiving 105 out of 161 possible votes.

Azerbaijan has also become a new member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.