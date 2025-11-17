Armenia leads as primary trout exporter to Russia

From January to September, Armenian trout exports to Russia reached 3,500 tons with a value of $28 million, according to the Russian Fish Union.

While import volumes declined by 17%, their monetary value increased by 5%, reflecting shifting market dynamics.

Despite intensified competition - including doubled Chinese exports and a fivefold increase from Iran, with Turkey remaining the dominant supplier - Armenia maintained stable market presence. Imports from Kyrgyzstan fell sharply – by 10 times.