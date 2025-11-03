Armenia praises Azerbaijan for Russian wheat transit

A freight train has departed from Russia for Armenia via the Azerbaijani territory for the first time in post-Soviet history. The train is carrying Russian wheat.

Armenia has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and Russia for the first-ever shipment of goods from Russia to the republic via this route in the post-Soviet era, Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said.

He emphasized that the train, which departed from Russia, is already traveling through Azerbaijani territory in the direction of Georgia.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for the efforts of my Azerbaijani and Russian colleagues in making this possible," Mher Grigoryan said.

The deputy PM added that this development is of great significance for strengthening mutual trust and advancing the peace agenda.

A 15-car train carrying wheat departed from Russia for Armenia. This development follows the late October announcement by the President of Azerbaijan, made during a visit to Kazakhstan, that all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia were being lifted.