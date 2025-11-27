Armenia's GDP grows by 6%

The Armenian economy increased by 6% in the first nine months of 2025, as reported by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Economists attribute this growth to significant expansion in the financial sector (15%), IT (18%), and construction (23%).

The EDB report also noted a decline in the country's foreign trade from January to September; exports fell by 30%, while imports decreased by 25.6%. Despite this contraction, strong annual growth is still anticipated.

Previously, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the country's economic growth had exceeded forecasts, confirming the republic's 6% growth for the year.