Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's GDP grows by 6%

Armenia's GDP grows by 6%
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian economy increased by 6% in the first nine months of 2025, as reported by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Economists attribute this growth to significant expansion in the financial sector (15%), IT (18%), and construction (23%).

The EDB report also noted a decline in the country's foreign trade from January to September; exports fell by 30%, while imports decreased by 25.6%. Despite this contraction, strong annual growth is still anticipated.

 

Previously, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the country's economic growth had exceeded forecasts, confirming the republic's 6% growth for the year.

300 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.