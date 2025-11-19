Armenian and Syrian FMs hold phone call

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held phone talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats touched upon regional developments during the talks.

The Syrian FM congratulated Mirzoyan on the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a result of the agreements reached in Washington on August 8. The sides exchanged views on steps being taken to continuously strengthen peace.

The parties also discussed issues related to the development of bilateral relations between Armenia and Syria. They agreed to activate political dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest through joint efforts, including through mutual visits.