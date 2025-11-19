Armenian delegation to attend Baku roundtable discussions

Armenian media reports confirm that five experts from Yerevan will participate in an upcoming roundtable event in Azerbaijan's capital.

The roundtable will be held from November 21 to 22 of this year.

The Armenian government has allocated 17,550,000 drams ($45,600) for the initiative following cabinet approval.

"Participation in the roundtable will intensify contacts between representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society and create trust-building mechanisms",

Armenian media reported.

The Armenian delegation will arrive on a charter flight from Yerevan to Baku.

A similar roundtable was held in Yerevan from October 21 to 22 with the participation of the Azerbaijani side