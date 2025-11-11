Asker Mamedov's anniversary exhibition opens at VGIK

Today, a jubilee exhibition of the renowned artist Asker Mamedov marking his 80th birthday opened at VGIK.

Today, the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography (VGIK) hosted the opening of the anniversary exhibition "Autumn Monologue" by Honored Artist of Russia and Azerbaijan Asker Mamedov, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia reports.

The exhibition is timed to coincide with the artist's 80th birthday.

The exhibition is taking place in the Kinograf Exhibition Hall. The exhibition features the Azerbaijani-Russian artist's most famous paintings.

© Photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia

