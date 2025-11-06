Astana discusses minimizing sanctions impact with Washington

A meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Bradley Smith, Director of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, took place in Washington, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy on November 6.

The meeting focused on mitigating consequences of US restrictions on Kazakhstan's economy.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to minimize unintended consequences of US sanctions policy for Kazakhstan’s economy and reviewed practical aspects of bilateral cooperation",

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy reported.