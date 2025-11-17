Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to begin laying fiber-optic cable along Caspian seabed next summer

Production of a fiber-optic cable, which will be laid along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, has begun, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at a press conference on the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku.

"The analysis of the route along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, along which the cable will pass, has been completed. In the near future, the company conducting this work will present a report to the operators implementing the project," Samaddin Asadov said.

The production of the cable will be completed by the summer of 2026, and in this period of the next year, a fiber-optic cable line will be laid along the planned route from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.