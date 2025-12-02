Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss pharmaceutical cooperation development

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and chairman of the Board of the Turkish company GEN İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Abidin Gülmüş discussed a pharmaceutical factory project in Azerbaijan.

“We were pleased to meet with Abidin Gülmüş, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Türkiye’s GEN İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.," Mikayil Jabbarov said.

According to him, discussions focused on the company’s productive cooperation with Azerbaijan and the prospects for advancing partnership in the pharmaceutical industry.