Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Azerbaijan has become a new member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the country's Foreign Ministry announced.

Azerbaijan will serve on the Committee from this year until 2029.

The election was held during the 25th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the World Heritage Convention in Paris. The Eastern European group had one available seat, for which Azerbaijan competed against four other countries

Azerbaijan secured its position by receiving 92 votes out of 160 in the first round of voting.

This marks Azerbaijan's second term on the committee, having previously served from 2015 to 2019. During that term, Baku hosted the 43rd session of the committee in the summer of 2019.

