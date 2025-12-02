Azerbaijan's envoy to Tehran meets with Iran's Deputy FM

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh met with Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh, as well as Director General of Protocols at the Ministry Ali Akbar Nazari.

Ambassador Ali Alizadeh introduced Taleh Zohrabov, the newly appointed Consul General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, to the Iranian delegation.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, it was noted that the new Consul General, Taleh Zohrabov, handed over his consul patent to Ali Akbar Nazari.