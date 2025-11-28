Azerbaijani boxer wins European Championship

Subkhan Mamedov was named the best boxer at the European Youth Championships. The Azerbaijani won the team's first gold medal at the tournament.

Azerbaijani boxer Subkhan Mamedov won the gold medal at the European Youth Championships in the 50 kg weight class (for athletes aged 23 and under).

In the final match, Mamedov defeated Ukraine's Maksym Rudik. The boxer dominated for most of the fight, and the final score was 4:1.

For the Azerbaijani team, coached by Elbrus Rzayev, Mamedov's triumph was the third success, following the bronze medals won by Taghi Nasibov and Sabuhi Alizade.