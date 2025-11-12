Azimuth Airlines to launch Krasnodar-Tel Aviv flights on December 10

The Russian airline Azimuth Airlines will begin operating Krasnodar-Tel Aviv flights on December 10, restoring international service following a multi-year suspension.

Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays, with scheduled flight duration of three hours and twenty minutes.

Tickets are currently available with roundtrip fares including baggage starting at 36,000 rubles.

The new route complements existing Israeli services from Moscow, Sochi, St. Petersburg, and Mineralnye Vody.