BRICS has options to ensure secure payments - Ryabkov

BRICS countries have a wide range of tools for ensuring secure payments and protecting assets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
According to him, the introduction of a unified payment platform among member countries is one of them.
"We are promoting a new investment platform. This is what is needed, I think, in all BRICS countries and partner nations, which desire to find mechanisms that will allow attracting capital investments without fear that they will be hunted down. And such a solution exists," Sergey Ryabkov said.
In an interview with International Affairs magazine the Russian deputy FM emphasized the need to "start implementing these plans."
"I hope that the coming term will show there is enough political will in all BRICS capitals to enable this," Sergey Ryabkov said.