BRICS has options to ensure secure payments - Ryabkov

BRICS countries have a wide range of tools for ensuring secure payments and protecting assets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

According to him, the introduction of a unified payment platform among member countries is one of them.

"We are promoting a new investment platform. This is what is needed, I think, in all BRICS countries and partner nations, which desire to find mechanisms that will allow attracting capital investments without fear that they will be hunted down. And such a solution exists," Sergey Ryabkov said.

In an interview with International Affairs magazine the Russian deputy FM emphasized the need to "start implementing these plans."