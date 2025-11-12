Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku seaport increases cargo handling by nearly 40%

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

From January to October, the seaport of Baku handled 6.632 million tons of cargo - a 5.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when volumes reached 6.469 million tons.

Container handling saw the most substantial growth, with 86,000 containers processed - representing an approximate 40% year-on-year increase, according to AZCON Holding.

The port is projected to handle approximately 100,000 containers by year's end.

This growth follows infrastructure enhancements integrating the seaport with Azerbaijan's railway network.

 

 

