Bayramov and Parolin discuss Baku- Yerevan normalization

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on November 25 during his official visit to the Vatican, the Azerbaijani MFA reported.

The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and future development prospects, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan’s efforts in preserving multicultural traditions and religious heritage were also highlighted.

Furthermore, Bayramov provided briefings on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the agreements reached at the Washington Summit and their implementation, as well as the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus region.