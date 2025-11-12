Vestnik Kavkaza

Black box from plane crashed in Georgia delivered to Turkey

The flight recorder of the C-130 military transport aircraft of the Turkish Air Force that crashed in Georgia was delivered to Turkey, CNN Turk reported.

The black box was sent to Turkey for decoding, which will facilitate crash investigation.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that bodies of nineteen out of twenty Turkish servicemen that were on board of the aircraft have been found thus far.

The C-130 aircraft that had departed from Azerbaijan suffered the crash in Georgia. Causes of the accident are being investigated.

