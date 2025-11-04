Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestani archer wins World Cup

© Photo: Ministry of Sport of Dagestan

Magomedarif Mirzaev of Dagestan won gold for the Russian team at the World Traditional Archery World Cup in Ulsan, South Korea.

Mirzaev bested his competitors in the Korean Target, 145m category. Archers from South Korea, where the competition was held, were considered the clear favorites in this discipline.

The Dagestani athlete made a significant contribution to the overall achievements of the Russian team, which won bronze at the World Cup. A total of 82 national teams participated in the tournament.

