Dagestani archer wins World Cup

Magomedarif Mirzaev of Dagestan won gold for the Russian team at the World Traditional Archery World Cup in Ulsan, South Korea.

Dagestan's Magomedarif Mirzaev won the World Cup in traditional archery, the press service of the Republic's Ministry of Sport informs.

Mirzaev bested his competitors in the Korean Target, 145m category. Archers from South Korea, where the competition was held, were considered the clear favorites in this discipline.

The Dagestani athlete made a significant contribution to the overall achievements of the Russian team, which won bronze at the World Cup. A total of 82 national teams participated in the tournament.