Syria’s President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa has pledged to continue efforts to have Western sanctions completely lifted.

"We have entered the final stage of struggle against unfair sanctions, which will end in their complete removal. It is essential for establishing cooperation with other countries, for stability and economic recovery," Ahmed al-Sharaa said.

According to the Al Nahar newspaper, al-Sharaa, who is on a visit to the United States, said this at a meeting with representatives of Syrian diaspora in North America. He urged to take part in Syria’s recovery.

2026 has been declared the year of Syria’s development. Damascus is working to invite Syrian organizations abroad to join post-war reconstruction projects.