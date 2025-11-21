EAEU countries are helping the world to fight hunger, the EEC stated, highlighting the union's leading position in food supplies.

The Eurasian Economic Union plays a key role in fighting global hunger, as Gohar Barseghyan, Minister of Industry and Agriculture of the EEC, outlined in her speech at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome.

She noted that the EAEU is among the world's largest exporters of key food commodities. For example, the union ranks first in exports of wheat, sunflower oil, and frozen fish. The union ranks second in exports of wheat flour and rapeseed oil. The EAEU ranks third in sales of barley and grist.