EU eyes more tariffs on imports from Russia

Seven EU countries have issued a joint call to impose tariffs on more Russian products, Politico reported.

The appeal is supported by Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden. It suggests the European Commission should propose tariffs on iron and steel, inorganic chemicals and potassium fertilizers.

In 2024 these products generated export revenues of €5.4 billion.

EU ambassadors plan to kick the topic up to the bloc’s trade ministers at their next meeting on November 24. If the tariff idea wins broader support by then it would be possible to discuss it with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.