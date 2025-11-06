EU halts Georgia's integration process before official Tbilisi decision

The EU halted Georgia's European integration in June 2024, as stated in a letter from EU Ambassador Pavel Gerchinsky, dated November 5, 2025, which was received by the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This document was made public by Rustavi 2.

"Due to Georgia's specific circumstances and in accordance with the conclusions of the European Council of 27 June 2024,which resulted in the de facto suspension of Georgia’s EU accession process, we inform you that Georgia's participation in subsequent EU-funded regional projects in security and organized crime has been suspended",

the European Ambassador's letter reads.

The Georgian government announced pausing European integration until 2028 only on November 28, 2024. Following this, mass protests began in Georgia.