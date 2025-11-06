EU to stop issuing multiple-entry visas for Russians

The European Commission has announced a complete ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens.

"From now on, Russian nationals will no longer be able to receive multiple-entry visas. This means Russian nationals will have to apply for a new visa each time they plan to travel to the EU," the statement reads.

According to documents published by the European Commission, new multiple-entry visas may be issued to "close family members of persons residing in the Union and transport workers (seafarers, truck and bus drivers, members of train crews)." For transport workers, the validity of the permit is limited to one year. Multiple-entry visas may also be issued to Russian citizens loyal to Brussels.

Multiple-entry Schengen visas which have already been issued remain valid.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the EU apparently does not need tourists from Russia.