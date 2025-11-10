Egyptian President holds meeting with Shoigu

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in Cairo and conveyed his greetings to Russian leader Vladimir Putin through him, noting that Cairo highly values its relations with Moscow.

"Please convey my greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Egypt highly values its strong and developing relations with Russia," al-Sisi's office said.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed economic cooperation, including the construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and a Russian industrial zone on the banks of the Suez Canal.

Shoigu arrived in Egypt on November 9. According to the Russian Security Council, he plans to promote strategic Russian projects, particularly in trade, economics, energy, and food security.

The Russian delegation included representatives from the leadership of the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosfinmonitoring (the financial watchdog), the Russian Guard, Rosoboronexport, Roscosmos, and Rosatom.