Erdoğan promises to prevent crisis in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared that Türkiye will take all necessary measures to prevent a crisis in Syria.

Erdoğan affirmed that the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic is of fundamental importance to Türkiye.

According to the Turkish President, the Israeli government is aware that its actions in the region are illegal and provoke instability.

"The fate of Syria will be decided by the Syrian people. Türkiye is the country that understands best how high the price of even the most minor upheavals and instability in Syria can be. We want peace, tranquility, and security in every square meter of our region, especially in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He further warned that Türkiye would counter any threats to its national security originating from Syrian territory.