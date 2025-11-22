Europe ready to re-invite Russia to G8 - report

Europe has agreed to re-invite Russia to the Group of Eight after the conflict in Ukraine is settled, according to Europe’s counterproposal to the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"Russia to be progressively re-integrated into the global economy," the document drafted by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France reads.

"Russia to be invited back into the G8," the document reads.

Notably, earlier in the day Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke against returning to cooperation with Russia in this format. In his words, six of the seven members of this informal club of developed economies are not ready for such a scenario.