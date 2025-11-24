FIFA-Saudi $1bln fund to boost sports infrastructure in developing countries

Saudi Arabia's Fund for Development (SFD) will provide up to $1 billion in concessional loans to build or enhance footballing infrastructure in developing nations under a Memorandum of Understanding with FIFA.

"FIFA's role is to develop football worldwide, and many of our FIFA Member Associations need additional support for the infrastructure necessary to host competitions. This agreement is a crucial step in ensuring our FIFA Member Associations have the facilities to make football truly global," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

The initiative aims to promote sustainable development through investment in sports facilities, focusing on social inclusion, youth empowerment and economic growth.