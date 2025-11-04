Firefighters battle major three-story warehouse fire in Rostov-on-Don

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has deployed a fire train and boat to extinguish a major fire at a warehouse in Rostov-on-Don. There is a risk of the fire spreading.

A major fire has broken out at a warehouse complex in central Rostov-on-Don. The fire covers approximately 1,000 square meters, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

45 firefighters and rescue personnel are working to extinguish the fire with 22 units of equipment. The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that there is a risk of the fire spreading.

”A call was received about a fire in a three-story warehouse. The fire covers 1,000 square meters and there is a risk of spreading,”

– the EMERCOM informed.

There are no reports of casualties yet. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is using a fire train and a boat to extinguish the fire.