A birch park has been created near the Nalchik railway station. This landscaping initiative represents the second phase of the reconstruction of the station forecourt.

Last year, Osetinskaya Street, which adjoins the station, underwent major repairs. The current landscaping work forms the second stage of the station square's redevelopment.

The first birch park in Nalchik was established with the help of city hall employees, the Karachay-Cherkess Republic's parliament, representatives of the Trade Union Federation, local residents, and railway workers.

Fatimat Amshokova, head of the Kabardino-Balkarian Trade Union Federation, explained that the birch tree was chosen for the park's landscaping due to its status as a national symbol of Russia. The grove's establishment was dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the anniversary of the Russian trade union movement, she explained, according to TASS.