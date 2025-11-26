Former police officers may be allowed to teach in Kazakh schools

The Ministry of Education has developed a proposal to permit former law enforcement personnel to work as schoolteachers.

According to a draft order published by the ministry, the reforms would allow not only pedagogy graduates, but also specialists in other fields who have undergone retraining.

"The changes will enable specialists with experience in law enforcement and judicial bodies, as well as graduates of other specialties, to find employment as teachers of the subject 'Fundamentals of Law' and career guidance teachers after completing pedagogical retraining",

Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

Discussion of the draft will last until December 10.